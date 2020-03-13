The Colonial Athletic Conference announed Friday the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring athletic events in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The CAA, of which Hofstra is a full member, released a statement saying both conference and non-conference events have been suspended, as well as all in-person and off-campus recruiting "following extensive discussions with the conference’s institutional administrators."
"The CAA will continue to monitor what is a very complex and fluid situation, and will communicate any additional and pertinent information at a later date," the statement read. "The top priority of the conference will always be the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans."
"We are committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and staff and know this is a very difficult time for all involved," Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr said in a statement. "Hofstra University is committed to assisting our student-athletes with any questions and concerns they have during this time and will do our best to answer them. Our hearts go out to all those affected."
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.