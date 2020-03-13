TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeHofstra

Colonial Athletic Conference cancels all spring athletic events

Alyssa Parrella of Hofstra stays calm despite pressure

Alyssa Parrella of Hofstra stays calm despite pressure from Maggie Fort of Fairfield during a women's lacrosse game on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

The Colonial Athletic Conference announed Friday the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring athletic events in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The CAA, of which Hofstra is a full member, released a statement saying both conference and non-conference events have been suspended, as well as all in-person and off-campus recruiting "following extensive discussions with the conference’s institutional administrators."

"The CAA will continue to monitor what is a very complex and fluid situation, and will communicate any additional and pertinent information at a later date," the statement read. "The top priority of the conference will always be the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans."

"We are committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and staff and know this is a very difficult time for all involved," Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr said in a statement. "Hofstra University is committed to assisting our student-athletes with any questions and concerns they have during this time and will do our best to answer them. Our hearts go out to all those affected."

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Iona head coach Tim Cluess shouts instructions to Tim Cluess steps down as Iona basketball coach
Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior NHL tells players to self-isolate while season is on hold
Jadeveon Clowney of the Seattle Seahawks before the 5 players Giants may target in NFL free agency
Stony Brook head coach Joe Spallina celebrates after SBU's Spallina 'heartbroken' at cancellation of spring championships
Mets infielder Pete Alonso during a spring training Right time, right place led him to Pete Alonso and a job with the Mets
Yankees' Zack Britton delivers a pitch during a Yankees' Britton doesn't believe wrist injury will linger
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search