The Colonial Athletic Conference announed Friday the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring athletic events in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The CAA, of which Hofstra is a full member, released a statement saying both conference and non-conference events have been suspended, as well as all in-person and off-campus recruiting "following extensive discussions with the conference’s institutional administrators."

"The CAA will continue to monitor what is a very complex and fluid situation, and will communicate any additional and pertinent information at a later date," the statement read. "The top priority of the conference will always be the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans."

"We are committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and staff and know this is a very difficult time for all involved," Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr said in a statement. "Hofstra University is committed to assisting our student-athletes with any questions and concerns they have during this time and will do our best to answer them. Our hearts go out to all those affected."