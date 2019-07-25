TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
SportsCollegeHofstra

Cathy Inglese dies after sustaining brain injury in fall; Hofstra women's basketball assistant coach was 60

Cathy Inglese, then the women's basketball head coach

Cathy Inglese, then the women's basketball head coach at Boston College, directs her team during the second half of a game against Virginia Tech at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. on March 6, 2008. Photo Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press
Print

Former Boston College women's basketball coach Cathy Inglese died Wednesday, a week after sustaining a brain injury in a fall. She was 60.

Inglese's family announced the death in a statement posted by sister Nancy Inglese on Facebook.

Inglese was hired as an assistant coach at Hofstra last month. She had previously coached at Boston College from 1993-2008.

"Our hearts are hurting with the passing of Cathy," Hofstra women's basketball coach Danielle Santos Atkinson said. "Cathy was one of the kindest and nicest people I have come to know in the coaching industry and in her short time with our program she left an indelible mark. Our entire program and the Hofstra family are heartbroken that she has passed but her memory will continue to influence our program every day we step on the court."

Inglese coached Boston College to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Sweet 16 three times. She led the Eagles to their lone Big East Tournament championship in 2004 when they became the only school to win the title by winning games on four straight days.

Before getting the job at BC, she was the head coach at Vermont, where she led the Catamounts to consecutive undefeated regular seasons in 1992 and 1993. She also was a head coach at Rhode Island after BC before working at Farleigh Dickinson for two years.

Inglese grew up in Connecticut and helped Sheehan High School win a basketball state title in 1976. She went on to play basketball at Southern Connecticut State University, graduating in 1980.

"The entire Hofstra community is devastated with the passing of Cathy," Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr. said. "Cathy was an amazing person and coach and although part of our family for a short time she had already left a tremendous impact. Those who knew Cathy were touched by her kindness and generosity and her mark on the world of college athletics is immense."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning, left, and Daniel Jones With Jones around, Eli reminded of his rookie camp
7/24/19: Yankees slug 3 homers in 10-7 win Yankees slug 3 homers in win over twins
7/24/19: Tatis Jr. aids Padres in 7-2 victory Mets fall to Tatis Jr., Padres
Yankees' Aaron Hicks hits an RBI single off Yankees hit 3 homers, win another slugfest over Twins
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees gestures Yankees head to Boston with big lead over Red Sox
Mets left fielder Dominic Smith is unable to Nothing goes right in left for Mets' Dominic Smith
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search