Hofstra has named Danielle Santos Atkinson its new women's basketball coach, athletic director Rick Cole Jr. announced Saturday.

Santos, who started her coaching career at Hofstra as an assistant from 2006-10, was the associate head coach at Pittsburgh last season after serving four years as an assistant coach at Florida State. Santos played four seasons at the University of Florida, graduating in 2006.

Santos replaces Krista Kilburn-Steveskey, who resigned in late March after 13 seasons as the head coach. Hofstra went 11-22 last season.