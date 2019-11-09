Calling it a must-win would have been premature. But to say Saturday evening’s Hofstra men’s basketball game against Monmouth was a must-improve is an understatement.

Just three days after a stunning loss to underdog San Jose State, the Pride bounced back behind 17 points apiece from Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie to thump Monmouth, 94-74, in a non-conference game in front of 3,897 at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

“I don’t know if it’s time to say must-win, but it was a time to make sure we knew how to play the game,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said.

Losing 79-71 to 18-point underdogs in the season-opener created a sense of urgency for Hofstra in a new era without program great Justin Wright-Foreman providing most of the offense.

After two intense days of practice — the specifics of which Mihalich wouldn’t elaborate on — six players scored in double-figures, the first time that’s happened since Dec. 13, 2016.

Isaac Kante scored 15 points, Jalen Ray had 14 and Omar Silverio had 13 off the bench. Tareq Coburn had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“In the beginning, I wasn’t going offensively, so I had to get it going somehow,” Coburn said. “Whether it was defense, energy, rebounding, I just had to get my team going.”

Trailing 18-17 after Ray Salnave connected on a three-pointer for Monmouth (1-1) with 11:09 left in the first half, Hofstra came alive. Silverio’s contested three-pointer ignited a 34-6 run to end the half, putting Hofstra in the driver’s seat at 51-24.

An efficient offense keyed the run, but it was complemented by a transition defense that frustrated Monmouth.

“One of our points of emphasis was our transition defense,” Mihalich said. “That team really tries to score quickly, and I thought it was really, really good. We made a couple mistakes, but I thought our transition defense was really good.”

Monmouth did briefly come within striking distance, as George Papas’ two free throws cut Hofstra’s lead to 70-57 with 8:52 remaining. But Hofstra’s insistence on driving to the basket and getting to the free-throw line essentially won the game.

Hofstra (1-1) made 27 of 35 free throws, and Monmouth was just 8 of 9.

“They were pressuring us, and the plan was to go by them a try to score,” Mihalich said.

Buie was 6 of 7 from the line and was the catalyst to an offense that shot 29 of 55 from the field (9 of 18 from distance). His eight assists in the up-tempo offense are exactly what Mihalich needs from his point guard for the Pride to find prolonged success.

“I think I’ve been playing at this pace for two years now,” Buie said. “My freshman year, I was a little slow, but now they emphasize that I need to push the ball up more.”

After just two games, Hofstra has seen the highs and lows of what figures to be an experimental November. Maybe there won’t be a go-to scorer cut from the same cloth as Wright-Foreman, but Mihalich said that “anybody could be our leading scorer on any given night.”

So it wasn’t a must-win, but it was definitely a much-needed rebound And it was a win that taught the Pride a lesson or two in how to both build and hold a lead.

“We’re trying to find out who we are,” Mihalich said. “It’s a whole new team. We have a lot of returners, but it’s still a whole new team.”