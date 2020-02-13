In a matchup of the top two teams in the Colonial Athletic Association, conference-leading Hofstra outclassed College of Charleston from start to finish in a convincing 76-63 victory at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex Thursday night. Eli Pemberton matched his career-high with 28 points as Hofstra (19-7, 10-3) won its fifth straight game and owns a one-game lead over Delaware.

“I’m really proud of our guys, we really answered the bell,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “The stage was set. National TV game, two teams playing for first place, team that beat us at the buzzer …We were fortunate enough to make some better plays than them throughout the course of the game.”

Hofstra, the preseason pick to win the CAA, has started looking the part in recent weeks while producing this winning streak. It seemed the Pride could be in trouble after back-to-back losses in mid-January dropped it to 5-3 in conference play, but those losses proved to be blips.

This Hofstra team is confident and playing at a high level, as shown by its decisive win against a Charleston (15-11, 9-5) team that bested it, 69-67, on Jan. 18 in Charleston.

Hofstra made sure this game didn’t come down to the buzzer by scoring the first seven points – including five from senior guard Desure Buie – and leading by as many as 19 points.

The Pride had no issues dissecting Charleston’s defense, getting the ball to the rim with ease and converting. Hofstra shot 54.7 percent from the field against a Charleston team that entered the game with the third-best defense in the conference, allowing only 67.4 points per game.

Hofstra, which led 41-30 at the half, led by at least 10 points for the final 13 minutes and 29 seconds.

Pemberton paced the Pride in a performance that marked a stark contrast to his season-low two-point effort in the first meeting.

“Down there, I kind of hesitated, it was uncharacteristic. Kept it simple [today],” Pemberton said. “Just wanted to go out there and keep first place, that was the main thing.”

Hofstra’s defense did its part by forcing Charleston into a cold night from deep with the Cougars hitting just five of 20 shots from three-point range. While Charleston standout senior guard Grant Riller finished with 27 points, Hofstra limited the conference’s second-leading scorer to just six points in the first half.

“If you told me at the beginning of the season that on Feb. 13 we’d have a one-game lead and be in first place,” Mihalich said, “I’m sure we’d take that.”