Eli Pemberton lifts Hofstra past Dayton in Charleston Classic

Hofstra (3-0) only shot 37.3 percent from the field but also went 20-for-26 from the free throw line.

Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton heads upcourt on Kennesaw State guard Tyler Hooker on Nov. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Newsday Staff
Eli Pemberton scored 27 points to lead Hofstra to a 72-69 over Dayton in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Thursday night.

The Pride did not trail until there was 2:03 left in the game, when Dayton took a 69-68 lead. Justin Wright-Foreman (19 points) made a free throw with 1:52 left to tie the score, before Rokas Gustys (five points, 10 rebounds) made two free throws 12 seconds later to put Hofstra back on top.

After Kenny Wormley made a three throw with 26 seconds left to make it 72-69, Dayton missed two three-pointers in the final 11 seconds and Joel Angus III grabbed a defensive rebound to sealing the win.

Hofstra (3-0) only shot 37.3 percent from the field but also went 20-for-26 from the free throw line. Darrell Davis had 20 points for Dayton (1-1).

