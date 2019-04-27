Erin Demek scored seven goals and Alyssa Parrella had four goals and three assists and set a program record as the Hofstra women’s lacrosse team beat Drexel, 19-11, in the regular-season finale Saturday in Philadelphia.

Parrella has 186 goals in her career at Hofstra, breaking the record of 183 she shared with Kathleen Mikowski, who played for the Pride from 2000-03. Perrella has 100 points for the season and is only the third women’s lacrosse player in CAA history to do so.

Demek is the first Pride freshman to score seven times in the same game since Parrella did it against Fairfield in 2017.

Parrella got three of her goals and all three assists during a 9-0 run in the first 16 minutes of the game.

Drexel’s Karson Harris scored three goals to help get within 13-10 with 10:41 to go in the game.

But Demek scored four goals in a span of 5 minutes, 18 seconds to give Hofstra more breathing room, a 17-11 lead with 4:00 to play.

The Pride (11-6, 4-2) will next face Towson in the Colonial Athletic Association semifinals on Friday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.