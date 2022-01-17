When Zach Cooks went down with an injury last month, it was clear that the Hofstra men’s basketball team would need to close ranks to compensate for a handful of games without their leading scorer. To which Aaron Estrada said, sign me up.

Estrada, who has averaged 25 points in the four games since Cooks got hurt after tallying just 3.1 points per game last season at Oregon before transferring to Hofstra, again stepped up Monday, making two key baskets in the final minutes, as the Pride held on to defeat Drexel, 71-68, in a CAA game at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex. The 6-3 guard had 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and Jalen Ray scored 18 off the bench. Drexel (7-7, 2-1) is the reigning CAA champions and was ranked third in the preseason poll, so the Pride now has defeated the preseason No. 1 (Delaware) and No. 3 teams in back-to-back games, and take on No. 2 Northeastern Saturday in a game that could herald Cooks' return.

"He’s a three-level scorer, and when you have a three-level scorer, it’s kind of dangerous because you can’t really stop them," coach Speedy Claxton said of Estrada. "He can hit the three, he can hit the pull-up and he’s shifty enough around the basket, his finishes are strong."

With Hofstra (11-7, 3-2) down by one point with 1:26 to go, Estrada hit a driving layup. Drexel responded immediately, on Xavier Bell’s layup, but Estrada again was there when the Pride needed him, and his pull-up jumper with 48 seconds left gave Hofstra a 67-66 lead it never relinquished.

Darlinstone Dubar hit both sides of a one-and-one to give Hofstra a three-point advantage, and though Drexel’s Camren Wynter hit a layup with eight seconds to go, he didn’t get the foul call he and the Dragons were hoping for. Estrada hit two free throws and Wynter’s potential game-tying three rimmed out as time expired.

It was a fitting end to a defensive battle in which the Pride switched to a zone defense to keep up with the Dragons, who held Hofstra to 40.6% shooting in the first half. The game had a whopping 23 lead changes, and neither team ever led by more than seven.

"We can win in a variety of ways," Claxton said. "I think our midrange game kind of won for us today. [Estrada] hit a couple midrange shots. Jalen Ray hit a couple midrange shots…That’s something that we work on. With the way their defense was playing…that’s the shot they’re going to give up and we have players who can make that shot."

Estrada credited his coach for putting him in a situation where he could succeed, and more time in the gym now that classes are on hold for winter break.

"This is a good time for all college players to work on their game," he said. "I feel like without me having to really worry about school right now, I’m able to work on my game a lot more and just working on my game builds a lot of confidence."