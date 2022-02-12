TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Estrada, Jalen Ray fuel Hofstra run to beat Delaware

Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada shoots a three-point

Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada shoots a three-point basket against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Mack Sports Complex on Feb. 7. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Aaron Estrada and Jalen Ray each scored nine points during a 24-14 surge in the first 10 minutes of the second half as Hofstra cruised to an 80-66 victory at Delaware on Saturday night.

Estrada had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Ray had 14 points for the Pride (17-9, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Ray hit three three-pointers during the run, including the capper with 10:47 left in the game to give Hofstra its biggest lead, 16 points, at 65-49.

Darlinstone Dubar had 15 points and five rebounds and Jarrod Simmons 11 points and five rebounds for Hofstra. The two of them combined to shoot 12-for-14.

Jayare Davis had 16 points off the bench to pace Delaware (16-9, 7-5).

WOMEN

Maine 61, Stony Brook 55: Anne Simon had 21 points, including a crucial jumper with 2:25 left and Maeve Carroll hit a layup with 40 seconds left as Maine held off a furious comeback by host Stony Brook. The Seawolves (20-3, 11-2 America East) trailed by as much as 23 points in the second quarter. But they reduced the deficit to just one point twice midway through the final quarter. Anastasia Warren had 13 points, Earlette Scott 12 and Gigi Gonzalez 11 for SBU.

By The Associated Press

