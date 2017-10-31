Hofstra University announced on Tuesday afternoon that athletic director Jeff Hathaway will leave his position in 2018.

Hathaway is in his sixth year as athletic director. Hofstra said in a news release that it has “identified June 30, 2018 as the outside date for this change.”

“Jeff Hathaway’s experience and leadership were key components of Hofstra’s success over the past five years,” Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz said in a statement. “I thank Jeff for all his efforts on behalf of Hofstra University and the Department of Athletics, and I wish him much success in the future.”

Hofstra said the search for a new athletic director will begin “shortly”.

Hathaway was introduced as Hofstra’s athletic director in May, 2012. Hathaway was the University of Connecticut’s athletic director from June 2003 until his departure in August 2011 in what the school termed a retirement.

“President Rabinowitz and I have worked closely together over the past 5 years to ensure the integrity of our athletic program while providing the foundation for our student-athletes to enjoy great success in the classroom and the competitive venues and preparing them to be successful in their lives after Hofstra,” Hathaway said in a statement. “Working together we have made certain that Hofstra athletics attracts, celebrates and ultimately reflects the ideal of being a student-athlete and that this objective is exhibited in the quality, character and dedication of our coaches and staff.

“Our extraordinary student-athletes’ developments have been measured not only by the competitive success of our teams, but also by their academic accomplishments and their assistance in the communities that surround the University. I’m extremely proud to have been able to observe, encourage and applaud all these tremendous successes in our program. With the infrastructure of the athletic program firmly in place for continued success, I know it’s the right time to move forward with my desire for new challenges and different experiences. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Hofstra.”

During Hathaway’s tenure, Hofstra has made 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments, and captured 10 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season titles.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hathaway also hired men’s basketball head coach Joe Mihalich and oversaw the opening of Hofstra’s new basketball practice facility in 2013. He was successful in getting Hofstra as the host of the NCAA men’s lacrosse quarterfinals in 2017 and from 2019-22. Hofstra also served as the host school for the 2016 NCAA wrestling championships at Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this month, Hathaway was named to the Commission on College Basketball by NCAA president Mark Emmert to examine and fix porblems within the sport. He is also a past chair of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee.