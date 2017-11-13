Hofstra not satisfied despite 18-point win

Rokas Gustys decried his turnovers, and coach Joe Mihalich characterized Hofstra basketball’s effort Monday night as sloppy. “I don’t think we were really sharp,” Mihalich said. “Our attention to detail isn’t what it needs to be.”

We should probably mention here that the Pride won. By a lot.

And Gustys? The forward/center merely registered the 35th double-double of his career and moved up to 10th all-time in rebounding in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“That was our battle cry [in the locker room after]: We won by 20, basically, and we’re not happy, we’re not satisfied and that’s a good thing,” Mihalich said after trouncing Kennesaw State, 75-57, at the Mack Sports Complex. “I think if anybody in the locker room feels really good about themselves that they don’t have the right frame of mind. And yet, we won by 18 points. We held a team to 57. There’s a lot of good.”

It’s true that the Pride was, at times, unorganized. They turned the ball over 15 times — which the Owls converted to 16 points — and gave up 23 offensive rebounds. But it’s also true that they showed exactly why so many people are high on the Pride this year. Gustys, who has a good chance to capture Hofstra’s all-time rebounding record in Division I this season, had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Justin Wright Foreman overcame something of a slow start to lead all scorers with 16. This marks the 14th straight game in which Wright-Foreman has led the team in scoring, the longest such streak in the Pride’s D-I history.

Senior Gustys has 958 career rebounds, 228 behind D-I record holder John Irving. Perhaps as importantly, the win comes at a handy time for the Pride, who embark on a grueling road trip that includes games against Dayton and either Ohio or Clemson at the Gildan Charleston Classic.

“The goal going into Charleston was to be 2-0 and we are,” Mihalich said. “We feel real good about that. There’s probably a little of that second game hangover. I don’t think we were real sharp. I don’t think we played our best basketball . . . But it’s a positive problem when you feel like you didn’t play well and you took care of business.”

The Pride led 41-27 at halftime. They ended the first half on a 6-2 run, kicked off by Hunter Sabety’s booming dunk with a little more than three minutes left. The Owls simply could not penetrate against Hofstra and were outscored 24-14 in the paint before halftime and outrebounded 27-20. Hofstra led from the beginning and never trailed.

But that wasn’t quite enough for Gustys to give himself a proverbial pat on the back.

“Looking at these last few games; turnovers and stuff like that, I really hate getting any turnovers,” he said. “It’s driving me crazy that I got four turnovers. I have to work more on that . . . don’t rush and just take my time and eliminate the turnovers because that really bothers me a lot.”

That doesn’t quite sound like a man who just led his team to a nearly 20-point win, but it does sound like a man gunning for many, many more.