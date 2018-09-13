Hofstra will open its basketball season on Nov. 9, hosting Mount St. Mary's, according to the team's nonconference schedule released Thursday.

Coach Joe Mihalich's Pride will play nonconference games against NCAA Tournament teams Marshall and Cal State Fullerton, along with Long Island rival Stony Brook. Hofstra will play seven nonconference games at home, but will also face some serious tests on the road, taking on Maryland on Nov. 16, VCU on Nov. 24 and Stony Brook Dec. 19.

Senior Justin Wright-Foreman is expected to lead the charge for Hofstra, fresh off a 24-point per game performance last year. The reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, ranked first in the league and fifth in the country in scoring.