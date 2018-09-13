Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Hofstra will host Mount St. Mary's in Nov. 9 basketball opener

Hofstra returns star guard Justin Wright-Foreman.

Hofstra returns star guard Justin Wright-Foreman. Photo Credit: AP Special/Stephen B. Morton

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com
Print

Hofstra will open its basketball season on Nov. 9, hosting Mount St. Mary's, according to the team's nonconference schedule released Thursday.

Coach Joe Mihalich's Pride will play nonconference games against NCAA Tournament teams Marshall and Cal State Fullerton, along with Long Island rival Stony Brook. Hofstra will play seven nonconference games at home, but will also face some serious tests on the road, taking on Maryland on Nov. 16, VCU on Nov. 24 and Stony Brook Dec. 19.

Senior Justin Wright-Foreman is expected to lead the charge for Hofstra, fresh off a 24-point per game performance last year. The reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, ranked first in the league and fifth in the country in scoring.

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier follows through on Conforto and Frazier homer in ninth to beat Marlins
Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to reporters Glauber: Barkley excited to return to Dallas
The Mets' David Wright speaks during a press Wright's last game during Mets' final homestand
Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher at MetLife Stadium Bettcher sets high bar for Giants' defense
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Giants reacts on OBJ hopes to end his personal losing streak
Mets player Todd Frazier with Kidsday reporters Gianna Meeting Mets third baseman