Northeastern defeated Hofstra in the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association championship game. The Pride returned the favor in the 2020 title tilt. And over those seasons a fierce rivalry was born. And rivalry games aren’t over until the final buzzer.

Hofstra hadn’t dispatched Northeastern when it led by 17 at halftime on Thursday, nor when it led by 19 with 17 minutes left. The Huskies never stopped coming and the Pride withered in the late going. They needed a Caleb Burgess layup with 1:04 in regulation to get to overtime and that’s where they finally fell apart in an 81-78 CAA loss at Mack Sports Complex.

Northeastern’s Shaquille Walters had nine of his 20 points, including two of his four three-pointers, as the Huskies went 5-for-7 from the floor in OT to win it. Hofstra’s Jalen Ray missed a long three-pointer from the sideline before the final buzzer. but it missed wide left.

"We probably played our best half of the year in that first 20 minutes," Hofstra acting head coach Mike Farrelly said. "We certainly followed it up our worst half of the year. . . . You can’t do that against a championship level team like Northeastern."

Asked if there seemed to be leftover emotion from Hofstra’s title-game win last season, Isaac Kante related that there was plenty of physicality and trash talking. "It’s a rivalry — call it what it is," he added. "They took something from us two years ago. We took something from them last year."

They won’t need to wait long for a rematch. It comes Saturday at noon in Boston.

Kante had 19 points and eight reboundS and Burgess had 15 points and eight assists to lead Hofstra (6-4, 2-1). Ray added 15 points but required 19 shots to do it.

Jason Strong had 18 points and was critical in the second-half comeback and Westbury product Tyson Walker had 11 points and nine assists for Northeastern (4-5, 3-0).

Kante converted a three-point play for a 51-32 lead with 17:43 left and the Pride was still up 15 on a Tareq Coburn layup with 13:22 in regulation. Strong made a three-pointer to start a 22-5 run in which he had 13 points, including the last seven. His free throw line jumper with 5:09 on the clock made the Huskies’ lead 67-62.

Hofstra was 3-for-12 shooting in the final 13 minutes and 2-for-5 in overtime.

"We have to learn to play them hard for 40 minutes," Kante said. "We can’t be happy being up 19."

Brown paces Hofstra women: JaKayla Brown scored a career-best 23 points and Hofstra shot 50% for the game as it downed Northeastern 68-57 in CAA play at Cabot Center in Boston. Jahsyni Knight added 13 points and Jaylen Hines 10 points for the Pride (4-5, 2-1). Hofstra forced 21 turnovers and converted them for 27 points. Mide Oriyomi scored 17 for the Huskies (0-5, 0-3).