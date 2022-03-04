TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra's Aaron Estrada named CAA Player of the Year

Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada advances the ball

Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada advances the ball during the second half of a game against the Elon Phoenix at the Mack Sports Complex on Feb. 24. Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Christopher Matias christopher.matias@newsday.com
A stellar season by junior Aaron Estrada has been rewarded with the title of Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year. Estrada is the fourth Hofstra basketball player to earn the honor in the last seven years.

Estrada has averaged 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He stepped up his game in conference play, increasing his scoring average to 22.2 points. Estrada ranks first in the CAA in scoring, assists, free-throw percentage (.932), and minutes played (35.0).

Graduate student Jalen Ray earned All-CAA third-team honors and is averaging 13.1 points. Ray’s 1,715 career points rank 11th all-time in program history and his 305 three-pointers rank second.

Zach Cooks was named CAA Sixth Man of the Year; he is third on the team with 12.4 points per game. Cooks leads the Pride in steals per game (1.64) and is second on the team in assists. The graduate student is also among the top 10 in career scoring among active NCAA Division I players, with 2,097 points.

The trio of award winners for the Pride will lead the team against Charleston in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

