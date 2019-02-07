Hofstra bounces back in big way, wins by 41 points

The Hofstra hoops squad admittedly stewed all week after having the longest winning streak in the nation snapped on Saturday.

The Pride had its 16-game run halted with a 14-point loss at Northeastern, but Joe Mihalich’s team took it out on Elon from start to finish on Thursday night. Hofstra raced to a 35-point halftime lead before finishing off a thorough 102-61 rout at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead.

“It might sound crazy, but we approached today as a little bit of a must-win game. Coming off that loss, it seemed like a long, long time and a long week,” Mihalich said. “A little bit of a must-win game. We wanted to make a little statement to show that we don’t like to lose. I’m really proud that our guys; we came out of the gates with a lot of fire.

“Maybe that loss reminded us how much we hate to lose.”

Hofstra’s 20-4 overall mark represents the program’s best record through 24 games at the NCAA Division I level (since 1966-67). The Pride is looking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Jay Wright led the Long Island school to back-to-back berths in 2000-01.

Junior guard and Queens product Tareq Coburn scored a game-high 21 points – all on his seven three-pointers in the first half, one shy of the school record for one game. Hofstra, which improved to 10-1 in the CAA, played a nearly flawless game, with 25 assists and just one turnover.

“We all stuck together after Northeastern,” Coburn said. “Sometimes you might lose a game, but I feel like that loss has brought us even closer now. We’re even more focused on winning.”

Leading scorer Justin Wright-Foreman, named Wednesday as one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award for the best shooting guard in the country, took only eight shots in 30 minutes and netted 16 points. Foreman has scored in double figures in 77 consecutive games, breaking a tie with Navy’s David Robinson (1985-87) for the CAA record.

The senior guard also came in ranked third in the nation in scoring (25.5 points per game) and likely was the reason scouts for NBA teams Cleveland, Dallas, Charlotte and Indiana were in attendance.

Still, teammates Desure Buie (15 points) and Coburn combined for three quick three-pointers and the game’s first nine points. Wright-Foreman only netted five during the Pride’s 25-2 start through seven minutes.

Coburn, a transfer from St. Bonaventure, entered averaging 8.7 points per game, but he hit three straight threes to extend the runaway lead to 34-7 en route to a 57-22 cushion at halftime.

Jacquil Taylor contributed 15 points and nine rebounds and Eli Pemberton added nine points and nine assists for the Pride, which will take a 13-0 home record into Saturday’s game against William and Mary.

“We were just ready to get back on the court and play,” Pemberton said. “A game like Northeastern was a tough one…But we came back and said, ‘Let’s not feel this again.’ ”