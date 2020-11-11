Hofstra men's basketball named CAA favorites in preseason poll

Defending Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball champion Hofstra was tabbed as the conference favorite this season in a preseason poll of 38 coaches, media members and athletics officials that was released on Wednesday. The Pride finished 26-8 last season to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001; however, the tourney was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hofstra received 16 first-place votes. Second-place Delaware garnered 11 votes for the top spot, third-place Drexel had seven and fourth-place Towson had four.

Pride coach Joe Mihalich is out on a medical leave and associate head coach Mike Farrelly will open the season in front of the Hofstra bench.

Isaac Kante, a junior forward who averaged 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds last season, was picked to the preseason all-CAA first team. Junior guard Camren Wynter of Drexel, a Hempstead product and former Holy Trinity standout, was also named to the first team. Northeastern's Tyson Walker of Westbury, who attended Christ the King High in Queens, was named to the second team. Hofstra senior guards Tareq Coburn and Jalen Ray were honorable mention selections.

In the CAA’s conference schedule, modified this year because of the pandemic, the Pride play both games in their season series at Delaware, but host the ones against Drexel and Towson.

Seawolves slated for fifth

Stony Brook was picked to finish fifth in a preseason poll of America East men’s basketball coaches. Vermont finished first with eight of 10 first-place votes. UMBC was second and gained two first-place votes followed by New Hampshire and Albany.