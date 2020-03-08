WASHINGTON — Hofstra just needed some time to warm up before it could flex its might as the top seed.

The Pride overcame a rough and sluggish first half by dominating Drexel in the final 20 minutes to grab a 61-43 win in the Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinals Sunday at the Entertainment and Sports Complex. Hofstra (24-8) outscored the eighth-seeded Dragons by 15 points in the second half, and will face the winner of the No. 4 Charleston-No. 5 Delaware matchup.

Senior guard Eli Pemberton led the Pride with 19 points while the Pride held Drexel standout and Hempstead native Camren Wynter scoreless for the first time in his career.

Perhaps the only drawback to being the top seed in a conference tournament is the long layoff preceding the early afternoon quarterfinal matchup. Hofstra last played Feb. 29 when it clinched the outright regular-season title and returned to action Sunday in front of a sparse crowd inside this cozy environment.

Drexel, which won Saturday to earn its way into the quarterfinals, had more energy early while producing an 11-0 run to claim an 11-5 lead. The Pride missed eight straight shots after scoring the game’s first five points and went scoreless for 6:31.

The Pride’s defense made up for the rough shooting display by holding Drexel to just 1-for-10 shooting from deep in the first half. The stingy defense allowed Hofstra to claim a 25-22 lead at the break.

Hofstra looked like a different team to begin the second half. The Pride scored the first seven points to grab a 10-point edge and force Drexel into an early timeout. The Pride ultimately tallied a 30-13 run to claim a 55-35 lead that sealed the win.

The fantastic defensive effort by Hofstra’s guards against Wynter played a large role in the lopsided score. Wynter, a second-team All-CAA selection who was averaging 16.1 points, missed all eight of his shots, including four from deep. and committed five turnovers.