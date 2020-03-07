Desure Buie can’t forget the pain.

The pain of twice coming up short in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament final and walking off the court as another team celebrated a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The pain of looking around the locker room and seeing his teammates so heartbroken after coming so close to earning their spot in March Madness.

“I just know what it felt like to walk in that locker room, my teammates crying, some dudes that might never play college basketball again, those guys moving on in life,” Buie, a senior and first team All-CAA selection, said earlier this week. “You know what it felt like for them to be crying after coming up empty.”

Buie and his teammates hope that this will finally be the year that features tears of joy instead of sorrow.

After losing in the final in two of the previous four seasons, and three times overall, Hofstra is confident this is the group that finally ends the drought and returns the Pride to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001. The top-seeded Pride (23-8) face No. 8 seed Drexel (14-18) at noon Sunday in the quarterfinals at Capital One Arena in Washington. Hofstra swept the regular-season matchup.

“You want to be noticed in history for something great. You could be a start of something or change something,” Buie said Buie, who averages 18.5 points and 5.9 assists. “I’ve had a lot of people around campus saying, ‘Go get it done this year’ and those types of things. Knowing the gratitude around this, a lot of people want to see us win, so I think that would mean everything to us and to the campus and to the community.”

Hofstra is enjoying its best stretch of play as a CAA member with three regular-season titles in the last five years, but it doesn’t want to be known for only placing NIT banners inside David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Every player wants a shot at their one shining moment.

The Pride lost in the final in 2007 before finally returning to the title game in 2016 in coach Joe Mihalich’s third season. Hofstra had the ball for the final shot, but couldn’t convert. It ultimately fell to North Carolina Wilmington. Last season, Hofstra trailed Northeastern by 16 at halftime before a furious comeback tied the game with roughly nine minutes left. Northeastern prevailed, 82-74.

“They stick with you more than the great wins,” Mihalich said of the losses. “It just stings, you think about it forever. You stare at the ceiling at night thinking if only we zigged right instead of zigging left, pass instead of shooting, you think of all those of what-ifs. That’s what we sign up for.

“The first one here probably stings as much as any. Got to overtime, had the ball with five seconds to go. Wish we got a better shot off.”

Hofstra believes the experience gained from last year’s run to the title game should help this year’s team since that knowledge is so valuable in mid-major leagues. Teams with upperclassmen that have been through the grind before and know what it takes often are the ones that come out on top.

These Hofstra players recognize how vital each possession will be, and how one bad pass or turnover or forced shot could be the difference between triumph and defeat.

Perhaps a third title game under Mihalich can be the charm.

“I feel like Long Island, it’s been such a long time and it’s an amazing place and with the guys, we love to represent Hofstra and Long Island,” said senior guard Eli Pemberton, recently named a second team All-CAA selection, averaging 17.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. “Just trying to do something they haven’t done since 2001.”