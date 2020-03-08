WASHINGTON — Eli Pemberton detailed it as having butterflies.

Joe Mihalich described it as the jitters.

Whichever descriptor one prefers, the two agreed that Hofstra, following a week layoff, just didn’t have its usual mojo in the first half of its Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinal matchup against Drexel on Sunday.

“Typical first game,” Mihalich said. “I don’t care who you are. (We have) two of the greatest seniors in the country, but at the same time, it’s still that first half and you got to work through things.”

When the second half began, Hofstra showcased that it just needed those 20 minutes to get the jitters and butterflies out of its system before it could impose its will.

Hofstra dominated the second half to cruise to a 61-43 win over No. 8 Drexel at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Hofstra (24-8) outscored Drexel by 15 points in the second half while allowing the fewest points it has all season.

Pemberton led Hofstra with 19 points and 12 rebounds and the Pride held Drexel standout and former Holy Trinity star Camren Wynter scoreless for the first time.

Hofstra will meet No. 5 Delaware (22-10) in the semifinals Monday night at 6 p.m. The teams split the regular-season matchups.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Once we got that energy going, I saw the guys and that was an uplift. That sparked us in the second half,” Pemberton said. “I’m thankful I was the spark that got the team going.”

Perhaps the biggest drawback to being the top seed in a conference tournament is the long layoff entering the first game, then facing an opponent that often played the day before.

Noon tip-offs in sparsely filled arenas also are not a great energy conductor.

Hofstra last played Feb. 29 and the Pride could not find any rhythm in a sluggish first half.

Drexel used an 11-0 run to claim an early 11-5 lead as the Pride missed eight straight shots during a drought spanning 6 minutes, 31 seconds. Hofstra didn’t take care of the ball, making several sloppy turnovers, and kept clanking shots, some of which were clean looks.

The Pride still managed to take 25-22 lead into the break, thanks to a stingy effort on the defensive end that lasted all game. Hofstra’s zone proved problematic for the Dragons (14-19), who rely on three-pointers but shot only 2-for-22 (9.1 percent) from deep for the game.

The defense particularly frustrated Wynter with the sophomore shooting 0-for-8 and he was hounded into five turnovers.

“If it wasn’t for our defense, we certainly wouldn’t be so happy right now,” Mihalich said.

Pemberton galvanized Hofstra in the second half with the senior scoring the first seven points of the stanza to give Hofstra its first double-digit lead at 32-22. Hofstra shot 53.3 percent in the second half and led by at least 10 points for the final 16:22.

Jalen Ray and Desure Buie each scored 14 points. Buie had eight assists and six rebounds. And Isaac Kante had 13 points and six rebounds.

“Our guys had great poise and great composure, two qualities which championship teams have and we’ve had all year,” Mihalich said. “Knew what we had to do at halftime, didn’t mean it was easy, but (Pemberton) and (Buie) weren’t going to let us lose.”