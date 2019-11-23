FULLERTON, Calif. -- Hofstra continues its three-game trip to California on Sunday after earning a victory that could determine its season.

The Pride will face Cal State Fullerton less than 72 hours after giving UCLA its first loss of the season. Hofstra rallied from a 13-point deficit in the first half for an 88-78 win in Pauley Pavilion. The victory was the program's first against the Bruins -- one of college basketball's traditional powers -- in three attempts.

"That was definitely huge," said senior guard Desure Buie, who led all scorers with a career-high 29 points. "That was a step in the right direction. I think everybody's got their confidence, now, so things will flow better."

Eli Pemberton, who contributed 15 points, agreed.

"For the team, it's a big boost," the senior guard said. "We beat a Power Five team, a major conference team, so it should promote that we're good enough to make sure that we do this every day from here on out.

"The focus that whole week playing UCLA was incredible. Now, consistency is the main thing."

The quest for consistency continues against the Titans (2-2), who won their past two games, including a 60-53 decision against Wyoming. Senior guard Austen Awosika leads Fullerton with a 17.3 scoring average.

Then on Wednesday night, Hofstra will try to secure the program's first victory against San Diego (2-4), which could enter the game with a three-game losing streak after meeting 25th-ranked Washington on Sunday night. In their only previous meeting, San Diego routed the Pride, 78-49, during the 1990-91 season.

"There are two things you have to deal with in life, failure and success." Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. "Now, we have to deal with some success and how we're going to to handle it.

"We've learned what it's like to play well and what it feels like to play well -- what it's going to take to play well, as far as effort and energy, so we can sustain it and take it to the next game."

The Pride experienced that sensation after UCLA made 12 of its first 17 shots to build a 32-19 advantage with 8:14 before halftime. Hofstra used Buie's jump shot 17 seconds into the second half to move ahead briefly, 43-42. before the Bruins regained a 59-51 lead with 13:50 to play.

But in the next 11 minutes, Hofstra outscored the hosts, 31-13, to forge ahead, 82-72, with 2:49 remaining. Jalen Ray scored 13 of his career-best 27 points during those 11 minutes. The surge ended when Buie made three free-throws after UCLA's Jalen Hill fouled Buie on a three-point attempt.

The Pride took control despite being out-rebounded for the game, 36-27, and being outscored inside, 42-12.

"Of course, they're bigger and taller than us," Ray said. "We just thought, 'Be locked in on defense and we can get a win.'"

Buie described the recovery in a more picturesque fashion.

"We just tried to be hungry and be the dogs on the floor," Buie said. "Defensively, I think we were great."

As a result, Mihalich received a deluge of congratulations.

"I probably got 350 text messages, e-mails," he said. "There are very few people I didn't hear from. A couple of people think its the best win in the history of Hofstra basketball. I don't know about that. I think when you go to the NCAA tournament, those wins are the biggest wins."

Yet Mihalich can assert one unassailable fact.

"I know when these kids are 50, 60 years old," he said, "they're going to look back and say, 'We beat UCLA in Pauley Pavilion.'"