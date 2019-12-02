TODAY'S PAPER
Tareq Coburn, Eli Pemberton, Desure Buie trigger Hofstra second-half rally past Canisius

Hofstra Pride guard Tareq Coburn brings the ball

Hofstra Pride guard Tareq Coburn brings the ball upcourt during the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at the Mack Sports Complex on Nov. 6. Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Tareq Coburn had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Hofstra to a 64-57 victory over Canisius in the championship game of the Naismith bracket at the Boca Raton Beach Classic at Florida Atlantic University.

The double-double was Coburn’s second of the season and fourth of his career.

The Pride, which played the majority of the game without Jalen Ray, got 16 points and eight rebounds from Eli Pemberton and 19 points, six assists, and four steals from Desure Buie. Pemberton and Buie were named to the all-tournament team.

Trailing 41-34 with 15:12 left in the game, the Pride went on a 26-9 run to take a 60-50 lead with 2:29 left on a three-point play by Buie.

Pemberton had eight points in the run, including two free throws to tie it at 48 with 9:30 to go.

Coburn had seven points in the run, and his three-point play with 9:02 left gave the Pride the lead for good at 51-48.

Buie hit four free throws in the final minute to help keep Canisius (4-3) at bay. The Golden Griffins had won four in a row.

Hofstra (6-3) has won five of its last six.

Armon Harried led Canisius with 15 points, and Malike Johnson and Scott Hitchon each had 12.

