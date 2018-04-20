TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra, clinging to women’s lacrosse playoff berth, falls to Towson

Alyssa Parrella scores four goals as conference season heads into final weekend.

Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella looks to pass the ball

Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella looks to pass the ball against James Madison in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at James M. Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
Hofstra put up a strong effort in the second half against one of the nation’s top teams, but it was not enough to pull off a road upset.

Despite four goals and two assists from Alyssa Parrella, the Pride fell to No. 8 Towson, 15-11, in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse game Friday night. Hofstra (8-7, 2-3) trailed 8-4 at halftime, but cut the deficit to 11-9 with 12:55 left. Towson answered back with three consecutive goals to pull away.

Carlee Ancona (three goals) scored with 1:50 left in the first half to cut the Hofstra deficit to four heading into the break, before Towson started the second half on a 3-1 run.

Parrella, Jenna Budd, Katie Whelan and Ancona scored consecutive goals to bring the Pride within two, but that was as close as it would get.

Carly Tellekamp (Hauppauge) scored seven goals for Towson.

Hofstra occupies the fourth and final spot in the CAA Tournament. However, the Pride will presumably still need to pull off an upset in its conference finale on the road against No. 4 James Madison on Sunday to make the postseason.

If the Pride loses on Sunday, Hofstra will need Delaware to lose its final two games (home contests against last-place William & Mary and sixth-place Drexel) and Drexel to lose its penultimate conference game to Elon.

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

