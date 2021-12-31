TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra men's and women's basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

By Newsday Staff
The Hofstra men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Friday were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the Colonial Athletic Association announced.

The Hofstra men were scheduled to play at Elon at 12 p.m., while the Hofstra women were scheduled to host UNC Wilmington at 2 p.m.

The CAA announced that dates for the rescheduled games will be announced in the future.

The Hofstra men are 8-6 this season and have won three of their last four games, including an 89-81 upset win at Arkansas, which was ranked No. 24 in the country at the time. Hofstra's next game is scheduled for Monday at home against UNC Wilmington at 8 p.m.

The Hofstra women are 3-5 this season and haven't played since Dec. 11. Hofstra had games against Cleveland State, Stony Brook and Columbia canceled this month after pausing all team activities due to COVID protocols. Hofstra is scheduled to play Sunday at home against Charleston at 12 p.m.

