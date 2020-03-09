WASHINGTON — Yet again, the prize is just one win away.

Hofstra, the embodiment of Sisyphus in the Colonial Athletic Tournament, has pushed that boulder back toward the top again, this time after a 75-61 victory over No. 5 Delaware in the semifinals Monday night at the Exhibition & Sports Complex. The Pride (25-8) did its best Golden State impression by draining 12 of 23 three-pointers (52.2 percent) and Eli Pemberton scored 24 points.

The Pride are now back in the final, which has been a place of torment.

Three previous trips, including two in the past four years.

Three losses.

This group believes it has the goods to be that one that makes history and finally wins a CAA Tournament and ends an 18-year NCAA Tournament drought.

It’s now or never with either No. 6 Northeastern or No. 7 Elon on tap Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

So much of the narrative around this team has been whether Hofstra can exorcise the demons that have surrounded this team since its last trip to the tournament in 2001. The Pride fell in the title game in 2006, 2016 and 2019, with each of the previous two years coming as the top seed.

This year’s team is also the No. 1 seed and has flexed its might through the first two games.

While Hofstra beat Drexel in the quarterfinals Sunday on the strength of its defense, its offense carried it to victory against a plucky Delaware team Monday night.

Hofstra came out firing on all cylinders in the first half against the Blue Hens, hitting nine of its first 12 three-point attempts en route to a 40-28 lead at the break.

The Pride shot 9-for-15 from deep in the stanza.

Hofstra hit its first three three-point shots to grab a 14-4 lead less than four minutes into the game. Delaware responded with a 15-3 run to take its first lead before the Pride punched back with its own 13-0 run to grab a 35-22 lead. Pemberton hit a pair of three-pointers during that run.

The hot shooting offset the Pride’s sloppiness with the ball and inability to stop Delaware on the offensive glass. Hofstra allowed 11 offensive rebounds and made seven turnovers, but when a team is that torrid from beyond the arc, it can offset flaws in other areas.

Delaware (22-11) failed to capitalize on those second possessions with the Blue Hens shooting just 3-for-13 from deep and 33.3 percent overall in the first half.

Hofstra struggled to start the second half before grabbing a 22-point lead with 8:50 remaining when Pemberton drained another three-pointer. However, Delaware did not quit.

Delaware cut Hofstra’s lead to 65-56 with 3:37 remaining as the Pride’s offense stagnated, but the Blue Hens could not get any closer than eight points. Hofstra secured two offensive rebounds during one critical possession, which concluded with Desure Buie knocking down two free throws to balloon the lead to 68-58 with 1:27 remaining. Buie finished with 10 points.

One constant for Hofstra through the first two games has been its stinginess against three-point shots.

The Pride held Delaware to 5-for-21 shooting from deep and opponents have hit just 7 of 45 three-point attempts through the first two games.

Hofstra swept the regular-season matchups against both teams it could meet in the final, although Northeastern topped the Pride in last year’s title game.