Hofstra defeated Delaware in overtime, 78-74, in the semifinals of the CAA men's basketball tournament on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Charlestown, South Carolina.

Hofstra's Eli Pemberton (5) celebrates with Jacquil Taylor, left, and Desure Bule, at right, after defeating Delaware in the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019.

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman passes the ball to the wing against Delaware's Ithiel Horton in the first half during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019.

Hofstra's Jacquil Taylor, at left, goes for a loose ball against Delaware's Ithiel Horton during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman (3) lays on the floor in pain after being fouled hard against Delaware defenders during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman, left, and Eli Pemberton, at right, apply pressure to Delaware's Ithiel Horton in the first half during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019.

Hofstra's Jalen Ray misses what would have been the game winning shot in regulation against Delaware during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's Eli Pemberton (5) goes up for a shot against Delaware's Darian Bryant in the first half during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019.

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman, at right, drives to the basket against Delaware's Ryan Allen during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's Jalen Ray gets fouled in overtime while driving to the basket against Delaware's Darian Bryant during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's Eli Pemberton dunks the ball against Delaware during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman (3) looks up at the ball against Delaware defenders during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's Eli Pemberton (5) and Jacquil Taylor, center, applies defensive pressure to Delaware's Eric Carter during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.

Hofstra's head coach Joe Mihalich talks to a ref during the game against Delaware during the NCAA college basketball game at the CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. Monday, March, 11, 2019. Hofstra won in overtime 78-74 to advance to the championship game.