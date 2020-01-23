All Hofstra had to do to get to overtime was defend the length of the court for six seconds.

If only it were that easy.

With his team tied with Delaware, Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich called for a press. Delaware’s Kevin Anderson then received the ball a few feet from the basket before beginning his trek to the other end.

He got by Hofstra guard Desure Buie before splitting two defenders to give himself a chance at a basket with 0.3 seconds remaining. Anderson then lofted a floater over the outstretched arms of a leaping Stafford Trueheart, and the ball found the bottom of the basket.

One intercepted pass later, and Mihalich and his players could only wonder how they ended up on the wrong end of a 73-71 loss with overtime so close.

“We let a guy with a blue shirt dribble through five guys and make a layup,” Mihalich said. “Shame on us for doing that. There was no screen set. There was no fancy play run, unless I missed it. From 94 feet away, we let a guy with six seconds catch the ball and dribble through everybody. Shame on us.”

In failing to get a stop, Hofstra (14-7, 5-3 CAA) has now lost two straight games, both in the last 10 seconds. Buie paced the Pride with 19 points and six assists. Justyn Mutts produced a career-high 30 points while also contributing 13 rebounds for Delaware (14-7, 4-4).

“With games like that, you gotta execute and make plays and do the little things on offense and defense to win games and we didn’t do it down the stretch,” Mihalich said. “We got no one to blame but ourselves. Everybody in that room, starting with me. We got no one to blame but ourselves.”

Hofstra and Delaware traded runs before the teams entered the final minute tied at 69. Hofstra used an 18-0 run in the first half while grabbing a 10-point lead at one point, and Delaware countered with a strong second half to open up an 11-point edge with 11:18 left.

Hofstra’s Jalen Ray hit both free throws in a one-and-one to tie the score at 71 before the fateful play that could prove costly to Hofstra’s chances to win the league.

No Hofstra defender managed to stay in front of Anderson to force a pass, and he had too clean of a look considering the distance he had to travel in six seconds.

Buie took blame for the final play. “I didn’t do what I was supposed to do,” Biue said.

But Mihalich noted that his team did not do a strong job of preparing for end-game situations in its practice Wednesday. This marked Hofstra’s fourth straight game that was decided by at least two points, and Hofstra will have to put this behind it quick with Drexel coming to town Saturday.

Said Mihalich: “We didn’t deserve to win this game.”