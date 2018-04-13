TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra women lose to Delaware, fall to 1-2 in CAA

Pride had almost as many turnovers (14) as shots on goal (15).

Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella catches a pass against Bucknell

Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella catches a pass against Bucknell on Feb. 17. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
Hofstra women’s lacrosse struggled with turnovers and finishing Friday night and suffered its second conference loss in three games.

The Pride fell to Delaware, 12-8, in a Colonial Athletic Association game at Shuart Stadium and had almost as many turnovers (14) as shots on goal (15). The loss drops Hofstra to 1-2 in the CAA, meaning they will presumably have to win two of their remaining three conference games to qualify for the postseason.

“We just weren’t able to string enough good plays together,” Hofstra coach Shannon Smith said. “We were settling to throw bad passes with pressure on us and we have to be smarter than that. We knew to expect their heavy pressure and we just didn’t handle it that well tonight.”

Hofstra (7-6 overall) only won eight of the game’s 21 draw controls, making the wasted possessions even more costly. Despite the sloppy play, Hofstra was in the game early and only trailed 5-4 at halftime thanks to a strong performance at the defensive end. Delaware (6-8, 1-2) had nine turnovers itself in the first half and 14 for the game.

In the second half, the visitors were more efficient on their shooting possessions and after Mary Kate Gerety scored for Hofstra in the first minute of the second half, Delaware went on a 3-1 run to go ahead 8-6 with 16:28 left.

Hofstra cut the Delaware lead to one goal twice, with a Tessa Sinatro goal with 14:10 left and a Drew Shapiro score with 12:25 remaining, but after both instances, the Blue Hens restored their two-goal advantage within two minutes of the Hofstra goal. They added two more goals in the final eight minutes to preserve the win.

Alyssa Parrella had two goals and three assists and Shapiro and Gerety both added two goals for Hofstra. Katie Whelan also scored for the Pride. Becky Gosher led Delaware with three goals and four draw controls.

“When people were open, we were able to hit the cutters and score goals but we needed more of that,” Smith said. “We were too stagnant on the offensive side of the field when we needed to play effectively.”

