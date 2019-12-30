TOWSON, Md. — Desure Buie made seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 38 points as Hofstra defeated Towson, 75-67, on Monday.

Buie was 10-for-15 from the field, including 7-for-8 from distance, and he added six rebounds and five assists to help Hofstra rally from a 12-point deficit early in the second half by outscoring Towson 47-27 the rest of the way.

Tareq Coburn had 11 points and seven rebounds for Hofstra (11-4, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Eli Pemberton, who led the Pride in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, scored only four points.

Allen Betrand had 17 points for the Tigers (6-8, 0-2). Nicolas Timberlake added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Juwan Gray had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Trailing 40-28 with 19:22 to go in the game, Isaac Kante scored on a putback to start a 12-0 run that was capped by Jalen Ray's steal and feed to Buie for a layup to tie at 40 with 15:30 to play.

Tied at 50, Buie hit two three-pointers less than a minute apart and Kante capped a 10-0 surge with a layup to make it 60-50 with 8:40 to go.

Buie hit four free throws in the final 29 seconds to keep Hofstra's lead safe.