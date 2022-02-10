Aaron Estrada scored 32 points to propel Hofstra to its third straight win, an 83-73 victory over Drexel on Thursday night in Philadelphia. The 32 points scored by Estrada were his most in a game in regulation.

Jalen Ray was also a major factor, scoring 20 points and knocking down three shots from beyond the arc for the Pride (16-9, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association). This was Ray’s seventh game scoring at least 20 points this season. Abayomi Iyiola notched his ninth double-double of the season, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Drexel kept the game close in the first half, leading by as much as four and going into the half with the score tied at 36 apiece. The Pride opened the second half on a 19-9 run to take a double-digit lead and the Dragons were never able to recover.

Hofstra shot 57.9% from the field and 56.3% from long-range, knocking down nine shots from distance. They also maintained a strong advantage on the boards, outrebounding Drexel 37-26.

Amari Williams scored a team-high 19 points for Drexel (11-11, 6-6). Camren Wynter scored 17 points and knocked down two shots from distance for the Dragons.