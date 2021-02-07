TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra rebounds with 40-minute effort in win over Drexel

Hofstra Acting Head Coach Mike Farrelly shouts instructions from the sideline Credit: Len Skoros / HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY

What a difference a day makes.

Saturday was a case of too little, too late for the Hofstra men’s basketball team. On Sunday, the Pride stayed out of that situation.

On Saturday, Hofstra nearly dug itself out of a 14-point halftime deficit with a strong second half in a losing effort, which left acting head coach Mike Farrelly critical of the team’s early effort.

"We saw the Hofstra Pride we need to be for 20 minutes yesterday," he said. "And we were that team for 40 minutes today."

Hofstra’s increased energy level Sunday led to a 79-74 victory over Drexel in a Colonial Athletic Association game at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

Sometimes, the answer for how to turn a loss into a win is as simple as effort.

"I feel like we played hard, like we are supposed to today," said forward Isaac Kante, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds. "Yesterday we didn’t do that and we showed what we can be like when we play hard. That’s just the challenge for us moving forward if we want to win a championship. We have to play hard for 40 minutes."

Hofstra's leading scorer, Jalen Ray, felt sick during the game, Farrelly said. Kante said Ray was throwing up on the sideline occasionally.Ray still logged 31 minutes, and though he shot just 1-for-11, Farrelly credited the guard’s defensive effort.

Tareq Coburn had 17 points and shot 6-for-8 from the field, and Kvonn Cramer added 15 points and shot 6-for-8, including 2-for-3 from three-point range.

Caleb Burgess added eight assists and 11 points, including a key turn-around jumper near the end of the shot clock to give Hofstra a 78-71 lead with 19 seconds remaining. Drexel falls to 8-7, 3-5.

"Look, we’re not going to win a whole lot of games if Jalen Ray is going 1-for-11, so let’s hope that doesn’t happen again the rest of the season," Farrelly said. "But the way everybody else stepped up and made plays and made shots took over a little bit of responsibility."

Hofstra (12-7, 8-4) expanded a 37-35 halftime lead to a nine-point advantage within the first two minutes of the second half and led by as many as 16.

"We came out with that approach of like ‘Hey let’s get after it right now,’" Farrelly said. "We did, they had to call a timeout early and we just built it from there."

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

