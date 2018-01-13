PHILADELPHIA — Rokas Gustys scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds and Hofstra held off Drexel, 91-86, on Saturday.

Gustys reached the 10-rebound mark for the 64th time in his career and posted his 42nd career double-double.

Justin Wright-Foreman, the Colonial Athletic Association’s top scorer, added 20 to notch his 40th straight game in double figures, the nation’s fifth-longest streak. Eli Pemberton added 19 for the Pride, who shot 61 percent.

“We got some winning plays down the stretch,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “But we also made some careless plays down the stretch, and that’s going to bite us in the backside if we don’t get tougher and get smarter and stronger with the ball.

Gustys had a basket and Pemberton a three-pointer to give Hofstra (11-7, 4-2) a five-point lead with 15 minutes left. Gustys scored six points in a 12-1 run that extended the lead to 13 at 68-55 with 9:43 to go.

“Rok was great today [and] he had a slow start,” Mihalich said.

The Dragons (7-12, 1-5) charged back late, getting within 86-84 with 38 seconds left on Tramaine Isabel’s bucket but the Pride then made 5 of 6 free throws.

Isabell finished with 25 points and Sammy Mojica, who reached 1,000 career points, matched his career high with 22.