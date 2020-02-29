The emotions of this day, a two-plus hours celebration of the Hofstra seniors, along with the second straight Colonial Athletic Association title they delivered, kept resulting in tears.

For senior Eli Pemberton, who scored a career-best 35 points, the tears came when he took the floor at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex for the last time.

“I was fine at the beginning of the day and then that just happened,” Pemberton said. “I’m just grateful I’m here. I chose the right school.”

For head coach Joe Mihalich, that moment happened during his news conference.

Mihalich seemed to cut an answer short while the moment registered with him, and moments later, as Pemberton addressed his grand day, Mihalich wiped away tears from his eyes.

“We’re more than a team,” Mihalich said. “It’s not just about the basketball and the winning.”

For the three Hofstra seniors and their coach, Saturday will forever be a senior day to remember, with the Pride clinching the program’s third CAA championship by dominating James Madison in a 97-81 victory. Hofstra (23-8, 14-4) became just the sixth team to win consecutive outright CAA regular-season titles.

The Pride also set a program record by hitting 20 three-pointers.

The senior trio of Pemberton, Desure Buie and Connor Klementowicz were all honored before the game, receiving flowers and framed jerseys. They each addressed the crowd after the game.

“There won’t be another home for me again. Long Island, it made a man out of me early,” Pemberton said. “I learned so much here.”

Saturday’s game proved to be a fitting conclusion to the regular season for a senior class that has helped established Hofstra as a CAA power. The Pride have won all three of those CAA titles in the last five years and has a legitimate chance to end the school’s 19-year NCAA Tournament drought.

The Pride entered this season as the preseason favorites in large part because of the duo of Pemberton and Buie, and the two showcased why Hofstra earned the top seed.

Pemberton scored Hofstra’s first nine points to set the tone for a half that ended with a 61-33 lead, and the two combined for 12 three-pointers.

Buie, who had 26 points, set the program record when he hit Hofstra’s 18th three-pointer with 12:29 remaining.

“Hofstra, I love this place. I love my coaches, I love my teammates,” said Buie, the program’s leader in games played. “This thing means everything to me.”

As fans chanted for Klementowicz in the final minutes, Mihalich delivered and had him replace Pemberton, whom he greeted with a big bear hug as the fans roared.

Klementowicz is beloved by many with the walk-on earning a scholarship earlier this season.

Buie exited the game shortly after to another loud ovation and accompanying bear hug.

“Everything about this school has made me who I am today,” Klementowicz said. “I started for a Division I school for a championship game. What else could you ask for?”

Hofstra will next face either Drexel or UNC Wilmington in the CAA quarterfinals next Sunday in Washington.

The Pride’s two previous stints as the top seed ended with a loss in the final.

Hofstra hopes the third time is the charm.

“It feels good,” Pemberton said of two straight titles. “It will feel better in 10 days if we get one more.”