TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Eli Pemberton, Jalen Ray, Desure Buie spur Hofstra at JMU

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton hangs on after

Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton hangs on after a dunk during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans on Nov. 6. Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By The Associated Press
Print

Eli Pemberton had 25 points and eight rebounds as Hofstra defeated James Madison, 82-76, on Saturday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (10-4, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tareq Coburn added 15 points. Desure Buie had 15 points and six rebounds.

After falling behind 45-32 early in the second half, Coburn had seven points and Ray four points in an 11-2 spurt to draw the Pride within four points at 47-43 with 14:05 to go.

Hofstra took its first lead of the second half 68-67 on a Buie jumper in the paint with 5:30 left. The Pride took the lead for good at 74-71 on a Ray trey with 3:29 left. A pair of free throws and a jumper by Buie and two free throws from Ray gave the Pride an 80-72 cushion with 29 seconds left.

The Pride’s 52 points in the second half marked a season best for them.

Matt Lewis had 22 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (7-5, 0-1). Deshon Parker added 17 points and eight assists. Dwight Wilson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Darius Banks, the Dukes’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to six points (2-for-10).

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving looks on during the second Reporter suggests Irving's health problems not just physical
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, left, and general Glauber: Do Shurmur and Gettleman stay or do they go?
Robby Anderson catches touchdown pass between two Steelers Jets analysis: Lots of decisions for 2020 roster
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Nets reacts Nets confident their system will result in offense
Radio personality Don Imus interviews Sen. John McCain, WFAN family remembers how Imus saved the station
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) Jets-Bills: Gameday details, injuries and key matchups
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search