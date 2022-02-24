Hofstra can do no right in lopsided loss to Elon

It is not often that the sequel is better the original.

Rarely, though, is the sequel this bad.

Just ask Speedy Claxton.

"We got exactly what we deserved," the Hofstra coach said after his men's basketball team lost to Elon, 81-55, Thursday night to begin its regular season-ending three-games-in-five-days stretch at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex.

"They didn’t come out to play the right way. They didn’t respect this team and that was the last thing I said to these kids walking out [of] the locker room."

Omar Silverio and Darlinston Dubar led the Pride (19-10, 11-5) with 10 points apiece.

Hofstra entered the game having won six straight and had moved up to third in the Colonial Athletic Association standings, behind conference-best Towson (22-7,13-3) and UNCW (19-8, 13-3). The Pride, who entered the game averaging 78.3 points per game over the course of the season, scored 82.5 points in the winning streak.

"We had been playing really well," Claxton said. "That’s why this loss hurts. Not just because it’s Elon. Not because they beat us by a lot. It sucks because we lost and we were playing well."

What transpired over the course of 40 minutes in Hempstead did not resemble in any way what took place on Feb. 15 at the Schar Center in Elon, N.C. On that night, Hofstra jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead and routed the third-worst team in the conference, 97-64. Silverio scored 40 points in that game, including hitting 11 three-pointers. Hofstra shot 53.2% overall, and hit 17 threes. It was such a dominating performance that it left Claxton . . . worried.

"I knew this is possibly the worst thing that could have happened, that we won like that," Claxton said. "This generation, they play down to the level of competition."

On Thursday night, Hofstra missed 43 of 61 shots from the field and 21 of 27 from 3. They were outrebounded 55-26, outscored 38-16 in the paint and allowed 16 second-chance points.

"They won everything," Claxton said. "They out-toughed us from beginning to end."

Darius Burford led Elon (9-21, 6-11) with 21 points. Hunter McIntosh finished with 18. Andrew Junkin set a new career high with 16 points. Michael Graham added 12.

The second half began as a carbon copy of the first, as Burford scored the first six points on a jumper and two layups to push the lead to 18. Meanwhile, Hofstra, which hadn’t scored since Abayomi Iyiola’s layup with 1:01 left in the first half, missed its first 10 shots.

By the time Jarrod Simmons ended the drought with a three-point play with 12 minutes remaining, the deficit was 56-34.

Whatever slim comeback hopes Hofstra held were quickly snuffed out as Junkin and Burford combined for a six-point spurt to push the lead to 63-36.