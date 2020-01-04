Desure Buie struggled to shoot straight, along with most of his Hofstra teammates.

That was Thursday night. So Saturday’s question was: How would Buie and the Pride respond against Elon at the Mack Sports Complex after getting blown out by visiting William & Mary?

Well, they started slowly again. The Phoenix jumped out to a nine-point lead. But Hofstra responded from there. Buie made sure of it. The 5-11 senior guard kept finding the basket, erupting for a career-high 44 points — including No. 1,000 — in a 102-75 win.

“I’m obviously proud of our guys for bouncing back after the clunker we had the other night,” coach Joe Mihalich said. “(Buie) just wasn’t going to let our guys stub our toe twice.”

Eli Pemberton scored only six for the Pride (12-5, 3-1 CAA). The senior guard sprained an ankle in the first half, but he returned. Sophomore forward Isaac Kante contributed a career-high-tying 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

This was Buie’s show, though. He had an incredible game, hitting from inside and outside. His final shooting tab came in at 15-for-19, including 6-for-8 on threes, and 8-for-8 from the line.

Buie had just scored a career-high 35 in Monday’s win at Towson, then shot 3-for-14 and scored only 10 against William & Mary. He entered Saturday averaging a team-high 17.3 points before taking a run at the school record. Justin Wright-Foreman and Bill Thieben share it with 48.

“Thursday was just one of those games,” Buie said. “I guess the ball didn’t bounce my way and our team’s way. Today I made a couple of shots and I tried to stay aggressive, and they were falling.”

Hunter McIntosh pushed Elon (4-12, 0-3) to a 13-4 lead after 3:07, burying three three-pointers. Mihalich called for time.

Buie came out and nailed a three from the right side for his first points. That was the start of something.

Hofstra outscored the Phoenix 43-20 to take a 47-33 advantage into the intermission. Buie had 18 at that point.

The Pride opened the cushion to as many as 30. Buie shot 8-for-9 after the break.

“He’s a great player,” said Marcus Sheffield, who had 17 points and six assists for Elon. “We knew coming in that he was going to be a threat.”