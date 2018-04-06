TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra men drop heartbreaker to Fairfield in final minute

The Pride fall to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes drives from behind the net

Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes drives from behind the net against Stony Brook during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University's Kenneth P. Lavalle Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Travis Ford scored with 21 seconds left to give Fairfield a 5-4 victory over Hofstra in a CAA men’s lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium.

The heartbreaker dropped the Pride to 5-5 overall, 1-1 in league play. Fairfield is 4-8, 1-1.

Hofstra trailed 2-1 early in the third but scored three straight goals to take a 4-2 lead entering the fourth. Dylan Alderman, Brett Osman and Jimmy Yanes scored. But former Cold Spring Harbor star Colin Burke scored twice in the fourth to tie it before Ford scored on a screen shot from the wing

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

