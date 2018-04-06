Travis Ford scored with 21 seconds left to give Fairfield a 5-4 victory over Hofstra in a CAA men’s lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium.

The heartbreaker dropped the Pride to 5-5 overall, 1-1 in league play. Fairfield is 4-8, 1-1.

Hofstra trailed 2-1 early in the third but scored three straight goals to take a 4-2 lead entering the fourth. Dylan Alderman, Brett Osman and Jimmy Yanes scored. But former Cold Spring Harbor star Colin Burke scored twice in the fourth to tie it before Ford scored on a screen shot from the wing