Hofstra falls in finale, needs help to make CAA tourney

Hofstra’s men’s lacrosse team needs some help.

The Pride were beaten by 20th-ranked Massachusetts, 14-6, Friday night in Amhert, Massachusetts, in the CAA regular-season finale.

The loss left Hofstra with a 2-3 league record, 6-7 overall. The Pride can still be one of four teams to qualify for the CAA Tournament next weekend, but must await the outcome of the remaining CAA games this weekend. If multiple teams are tied at 2-3, Hofstra’s plus-4 goal-differential could come into play, depending on the results of the Drexel-Delaware and Towson-Fairfield games.

Jimmy Yanes scored two goals for Hofstra, which has lost three of its last four games. Ryan Tierney, Dylan Alderman, Alex Moeser and Dylan McIntosh each had a goal and an assist. Jack Concannon, named this week one of 25 Tewaaraton nominees, made 10 saves.

But the Minutemen, who clinched the No. 1 CAA Tournament seed at 5-0 (10-4 overall), scored 10 straight goals to erase an early 3-2 deficit. UMass was led by Buddy Carr with three goals and one assist, Billy Philpott with three goals, Chris Connolly with two goals and two assists and Jeff Trainor with three assists. Goalie Sean Sconone (East Islip) recorded 14 saves, including eight in the second half.