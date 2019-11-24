TODAY'S PAPER
By Newsday staff and wire reports
FULLERTON, Calif. — Eli Pemberton scored 19 points and Hofstra cruised after taking a 20-point lead at halftime on the way to a 79-57 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday night.

Jalen Ray scored 18 points, Desure Buie had 14 and Isaac Kante and Omar Silverio each had 10 points for the Pride (4-2), who are coming off an 88-78 victory at UCLA on Thursday night.

The Pride opened the game on a 15-2 run and closed the first half with an 11-0 surge to take a 48-28 lead into the intermission.

Pemberton, Isaac and Tareq Coburn each had eight rebounds as the Pride dominated on the boards, 44-25.

Wayne Arnold had 15 points and Austen Awosika 13 points for the Titans (2-3).

