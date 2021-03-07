None of the 10 Colonial Athletic Association teams that arrived in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for the conference men's basketball tournament has more to play for than Hofstra. And that’s exactly what it looked like as the Pride faced Delaware in a quarterfinal Sunday.

The Pride won the 2020 CAA championship and accompanying NCAA Tournament bid, its first in 19 years, but never got to live out the experience because the COVID-19 pandemic halted college basketball. That would be motivation enough, but they also have been trying to defend that championship with head coach Joe Mihalich away on a medical leave.

With all that as a backdrop, one could hardly notice that Hofstra was coming off a three-week, coronavirus-inflicted pause against the Blue Hens. The fourth-seeded Pride’s passion was obvious, its senior star — Jalen Ray — wanted the spotlight, and they got major contributions from all across the roster in a highly entertaining 83-75 victory at James Madison’s Atlantic Bank Union Center.

"The mindset set is that we accomplished our mission last year by winning, but we never got to play that first [NCAA Tournament] game," Ray said. "So this is to play that game: Win again and make it to the tournament."

It was a most unusual matchup in this most unusual season as Delaware was coming off its own pause: five weeks. Still the game was played at a competitive, high level with 13 ties and 20 lead changes.

Ray’s play was inspiring. He scored 22 of his career-high 34 points in the second half, including four three-pointers. He had six of Hofstra’s points in a game-deciding 11-2 run late and capped it with a drive down the left side for a layup with 4:01 to play for a 72-63 lead. The fifth-seeded Blue Hens (7-8) never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

"He loves the big moments," acting head coach Mike Farrelly said.

"I just wanted to start the momentum for my team since they look at me as a leader," Ray said. "So I just had to be the example for everybody and they just fell in line."

Center Isaac Kante was a force on the interior with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting with 13 rebounds in a matchup with Delaware’s Dylan Painter, the CAA’s other top big man. "We saw who the best big guy in the league is and he wears a Hofstra uniform," Farrelly said.

Swingman Tareq Coburn added 12 points and point guard Caleb Burgess had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pride. Hofstra (13-9) only looked rusty in missing 12 free throws.

Kevin Anderson led the Blue Hens with 22 points, including five three-pointers.

The announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament left Hofstra disconsolate, especially exiting seniors Desure Buie, Elijah Pemberton and Connor Klementowicz. The idea of this season finally getting what Farrelly called "the final reward" morphed into a summer theme of "unfinished business," he said.

"We’ve definitely started referencing that a lot more this week, especially in our team meeting [Saturday] night," Farrelly said. "We talked about Desure, Elijah and Connor not getting that chance and let’s live it out now in part for them."

One down, two to go.