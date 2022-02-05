The names are synonymous with Hofstra men’s basketball.

Speedy Claxton. Charles Jenkins. Justin Wright-Foreman. All were inside the David S. Mack Sports and Entertainment Complex on Saturday; Claxton prowling the sideline, Jenkins and Foreman-Wrght interested onlookers.

Whether Aaron Estrada will join the trio in the program’s lore is a question that has yet to be answered. Should that come to pass, it will be performances like the one he authored in the Pride’s 85-78 overtime win that will be remembered and passed down from generation to generation.

Estrada led Hofstra with a career-high 35 points to help the Pride (14-9, 6-4) end its two-game losing streak.

"He took us home," coach Claxton said. "This kid had 35 points. Unbelievable performance by him."

So much so that the crowd of 3,793 serenaded the junior with MVP chants in the extra session.

"That’s pretty impressive," Claxton said as he half turned to Estrada sitting to his right in the interview room. "I didn’t get any MVP [chants]."

Estrada earned the fans’ adoration by carrying the Pride in overtime.

Trailing 72-71 with 3:50 left in overtime, Darlinstone Dubar drilled a three-pointer from the right side. On the ensuing possession, Estrada snaked down the lane and converted a layup. After the Pride forced James Madison into a shot clock violation, Estrada knocked down a three to extend the advantage to 79-72.

The Dukes cut Hofstra’s lead to three following a Vado Morse jumper (21 points) and a Charles Falden (25 points) layup. That was a close as James Madison would get. An Estrada layup with 49 seconds left pushed the lead to 81-76. Dukes forward Justin Amadi responded with a layup of his own, but Estrada’s dagger jumper with 25 seconds left essentially determined the outcome.

"Honestly, I feel like it is all confidence," Estrada said. "All the coaches work with me every day and [tell] me to keep shooting."

It didn’t hurt that he was aided by his teammates. Dubar had 12 points, and grad transfer Zach Cooks, who was honored before the game for scoring 2,000 points in his collegiate career with NJIT and the Pride, added 16.

"We need a secondary scorer," Claxton said of Cooks, who made two free throws to give the Pride the final margin of victory. "Him having a good game like today, it was well-needed ... It was good to have him back."

So, too, was the grit, the desperation, the competitiveness the Pride displayed throughout. Two days after he criticized his team for its performance against Towson, Claxton’s charges did not step back against the Dukes. Rather, Hofstra stood toe to toe with its conference rival and gave as good as it got.

The Pride shot 48.6% (34-for-70) from the field. Twenty-two of the 34 made shots came off of assists. On a day in which they shot only 11-for-36 from three, they scored 38 points in the paint. They forced 17 turnovers which turned into 18 points. And Hofstra grabbed 35 rebounds and blocked three shots.

"This says a lot about our team," Claxton said. "We could have easily, easily, easily folded in overtime because we should have won this game in regulation. But we didn’t. That’s why I’m super proud of my guys."