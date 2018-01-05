TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Wright-Foreman forces overtime with three-pointer, then lifts Hofstra to win

He scores eight of his 26 points in the extra period after Rokas Gustys reaches the 1,000-point mark.

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman works the ball against James

Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman works the ball against James Madison on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at thje Mack Sports Complex. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Anyone who watches Hof stra play knows that Justin Wright-Foreman makes the sport seem effortless. He is such a smooth shooter and prolific scorer that he looks like a natural. So it was impressive that he showed he can be just as productive and decisive on a night when he struggled.

James Madison defended him as well as anyone has since he emerged last season as the Pride’s proverbial go-to guy, and still he surpassed his scoring average. He hit the tying three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation and scored eight more points in overtime of an 87-81 victory Friday night at Mack Sports Complex — a game that was way above average for Hofstra.

“That was a fabulous win,” coach Joe Mihalich said. “The reason why was we should have lost. That game had loss written all over it and we found a way to win.”

Without taking anything away from standout performances by teammates, such as senior Rokas Gustys reaching the 1,000-point mark and grabbing 18 rebounds and freshman Jalen Ray playing clutch minutes and scoring 18 points, the Pride won because Wright-Foreman, with 26 points, would not let them lose.

He was upstaged and outscored by James Madison’s Stuckey Mosley (37 points) most of the night. On top of that, Wright-Foreman rarely broke free enough to get off a shot in the first half, as he attempted three and made two.

“The frustration was really with myself,” said the junior, who entered the week fourth in the country with a 24.3 scoring average. “I wasn’t really hitting shots in the beginning, but I realized that was kind of selfish of me. So I just tried to pick myself up and be more positive about the situation. The shots are going to fall.”

After a timeout with 3.9 seconds left in regulation and the Pride down by three, it was no secret where the ball was going. Wright-Foreman came off a screen from Matija Radovic and nailed a three-pointer — Hof stra’s first field goal after a drought of 5 minutes, 27 seconds.

“Coach did a great job of drawing up a play. We work on it every day in practice. It works here and there, but in a game . . . It paid off to our advantage,” said Wright-Foreman, who made a stellar feed to set up Gustys’ 999th and 1,000th points on a layup with 7:09 left.

Gustys, who became the third Hofstra player to amass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds (following Bill Thieben and John Irving), said: “We trust him. Everybody knows the ball is going to be in Justin’s hands. We believe in him.”

Hofstra (9-6, 2-1 in the CAA) believes in itself after a handful of dramatic successes. “There’s a lot of things we were bad at,” Mihalich said, “but I tell you what we were good at: Finding a way to win a game that we should have lost.”

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has coveredBrookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports.His assignments have includedthe Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

