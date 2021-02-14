Hofstra acting head coach Mike Farrelly posted three keys to success for the team before Sunday’s game against James Madison.

The first item was "communication." The second note was "playing hard all the time." The third was "finish possessions," which Farrelly said meant "whether that’s guarding your man or finishing with rebounds."

Unfortunately for the Pride, they ended the game with a nine-rebound deficit and allowed 17 offensive rebounds, five more than they had.

Hofstra lost for the second straight day at James Madison, 74-70, in a key CAA road game in front of 250 fans.

James Madison (13-5, 8-1) sits atop the CAA standings, a half- game ahead of Northeastern (8-2) for first place. Hofstra (12-9, 8-6) is in fourth place in the conference.

"[They had] 17 offensive rebounds for the course of the game," Farrelly said in the postgame Zoom call. "We can’t win that way."

On Saturday, Hofstra lost, 93-89, as Tareq Coburn tied a career high with 28 points and Jalen Ray added 26 points.

Coburn was held in check with 12 points and shot 4-for-12 in the rematch. Ray again was outstanding with 25 points, including four three-pointers. He has 1,280 points and is 21st on Hofstra’s career scoring list. He also has 211 three-pointers, the fifth most in Hofstra history.

Kvonn Cramer, who fouled out with 19 seconds left, added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Kante had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Vado Morris had 16 points for James Madison, including a long three-pointer for a 62-55 lead with 4:34 remaining.

"The Morris shot was big," Farrelly said. "Credit [a] good player, good shooter . . . Big moment, [he] came in confident and knocked it down."

Terrence Edwards (15 points) and Michael Christmas (12) totaled 27 of their team’s 36 bench points. Hofstra had only eight bench points.

James Madison’s Matt Lewis — the CAA’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game — had only five points in 13 minutes and missed the entire second half with an undisclosed injury.