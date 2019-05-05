Hofstra got goals from Alexa Mattera, Jenna Budd and Arianna Esposito, but it wasn’t enough as No. 10 James Madison won the Colonial Athletic Association championship with a 13-3 win in the title game on Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Mattera tied the game at 1-1 off a free-position shot at the 23:59 mark of the first half, but the Dukes then scored the next nine goals of the half and eventually had a 10-2 lead at halftime. Budd scored Hofstra's other first-half goal.

James Madison (16-3) earned the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. This was Hofstra’s sixth appearance in the CAA championship game and first appearance since 2013.

Hanna Haven led James Madison with five points on three goals and two assists.

Hofstra (12-7) had three players named to the CAA championship all-tournament team. Freshman Jess Smith, who made 10 saves in the title game, junior Darcie Smith, who had three draw controls in the title game, and junior Alyssa Parrella were honored.

Parrella finished her season with school records of 105 points and 85 goals. Her 85 goals are also a CAA single-season record and her 105 points is the second-highest total in the conference’s history.

Smith ended her season with 121 draw controls, which is a school and CAA single-season mark.