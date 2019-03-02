Hofstra’s four-game win streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon as the Pride fell 17-9 to No. 2 Maryland at Shuart Stadium. It was a difficult game for the Pride, but one head coach Shannon Smith said she hopes will help her team throughout the rest of the season.

“[Maryland] played exceptionally well, and it was a great challenge for us,” Smith said. “I think there was a lot we can learn and move forward from this game.”

Maryland (5-0) came out firing from the opening whistle, scoring the game’s first goal less than a minute in. Hofstra did its best to match the early-game push, and with 21:44 in the first half, Alexa Mattera made it a 3-3 game.

Hofstra couldn’t contain Maryland long. The Terps responded with eight straight goals, jumping out to an 11-3 lead with 5:40 left in the half, and setting the Pride back on their collective heels.

“I don’t think we worked hard in the first half,” Smith said. “We overran a lot of ground balls and 50-50 balls. Those are things that when you’re playing the No. 2 team in the country, you can’t mess up.”

Hofstra (4-2) did its best to slow down Maryland’s attack in the second half, sparked by the strong play of freshman goalie Jess Smith. She racked up 11 saves, including six in the final 30 minutes, and helped hold the Terps to 0-for-7 on free position attempts.

“I want to do the little things right, so I can make that big save,” Jess Smith said. “[Maryland is] a great team, but we needed to step out there and play to their level.”

The Pride outshot Maryland 35-to-32, including a 22-to-14 edge in the second half, but struggled to turn those shots into goals with only 21 attempts going on net. Hofstra was also without leading scorer Alyssa Parrella for much of the game after the junior midfielder was whistled for her second yellow card with 6:36 remaining in the first half.

Smith said she was impressed by Hofstra’s offense without Parrella, but added that the inefficiency in front of the goal hurt, particularly when four Maryland players combined to go 12-for-12 on net.

“That’s the difference,” Smith said. “Their best players are finishing 60 to 100 percent of their shots and we’re not at this point.”

Hofstra won’t have much time to linger on this loss. The Pride have another non-conference challenge ahead of them, hosting Johns Hopkins at 3 p.m. on March 9.