Hofstra

Hofstra men's basketball falls to Charleston on layup in final seconds

Hofstra Pride guard Jalen Ray (20) sizes up

Hofstra Pride guard Jalen Ray (20) sizes up Monmouth Hawks guard Louie Pillari (24) during the second half on November 9, 2019. Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sam Miller scored 20 points and his layup with nine seconds left carried Charleston past Hofstra 69-67 on Saturday.

Following Miller's layup, Grant Riller stole the ball from Jalen Ray to preserve the win.

Hofstra's Issac Kante tied it at 67 on a layup with 40 seconds left. The teams traded 3-pointers when Ray made one with 91 seconds to go and gave Hofstra its last lead, 65-64. Miller's 3 31 seconds later gave Charleston (11-8, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association) the lead.

Riller scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Zep Jasper scored 13.

Dasure Buie led Hofstra (14-5, 5-1) with 19 points and nine assists, Tareq Cobunr scored 16 with five 3s, Ray 12 and Kante 10 with 11 rebounds.

