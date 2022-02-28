This was the appetizer. The entree will be served Sunday night in Washington D.C.

And if the main course resembles the starter, the meal should be spectacular.

Even if it causes a little heartburn, like Hofstra’s 89-84 win over Charleston in the regular season finale Monday night at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex.

Aaron Estrada led all scorers with 28 for Hofstra, which completed the regular season with an overall record of 21-10 and 13-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association. It marked the third time in the last four seasons that the Pride finished with at least 20 wins, the sixth time Hofstra recorded a 20-win season dating back to 2010-11, and the 24th 20-win season in program history.

Omar Silverio added 19 and Jarrod Simmons chipped in with 10.

Hofstra and the Cougars will meet in the CAA quarterfinal round at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. Because of the Pride’s 83-67 win over William & Mary and Charleston’s 80-79 loss at Drexel — both occurring Saturday — Hofstra and Cougars entered the Monday night’s game locked into the third and sixth seeds for the upcoming conference tournament.

All of which meant the second matchup of the CAA’s top two scoring teams — Charleston’s 76.9 points per game leads the conference, and the Pride’s 75.8 points per game average ranks second — had precious few stakes, other than to see if Hofstra could complete the regular season sweep. The Pride had won the first meeting, 76-73, on Jan. 27 at TD Arena.

Entering the second half with an 11-point advantage, Hofstra spent the second half absorbing surges from Charleston (16-14, 8-10), which was led by Ben Burnham’s 19. Reyne Smith finished with 14, and Babacar Faye added 10.

The Cougars cut the lead to three on Burnham’s two-handed dunk with 1:13 left. But that was as close as Charleston would get, as Estrada replied with a three in front of Hofstra’s bench to push the lead to 83-77.

Hofstra finished the game having shot 46% from the field (29-for-63) and 33% from three-point range (11-for-33). Of the Pride’s 89 points, 32 came off turnovers. Hofstra forced Charleston into 28 turnovers.

The Cougars made 29 of 56 shots from the field (52%), including 11-for-21 from beyond the arc (52%). Charleston also shot better from the foul line (79% to 71%) than Hofstra, which came into the evening as the third best free-throw shooting percentage team in the nation (80.16%). Only Villanova (82.69%) and Portland (80.56%) have a better percentage than the Pride.

After a relatively even first 10 minutes, the Pride outscored Charleston 25-16 to enjoy a 42-31 lead at halftime. Estrada and Silverio each scored seven of their 10 first-half points in that stretch to lead Hofstra.

Monday night’s game had to be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Charleston program. Initially, the game was scheduled for Jan. 5.