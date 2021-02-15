The Hofstra men’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program, the school announced in a statement on Twitter Monday evening.

The positive test is within the Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and essential support staff, the statement said.

Next weekend’s home games against Charleston, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday afternoon, have been postponed, according to Hofstra’s athletic website. A decision on rescheduling the games will be made at a later date, according to the Colonial Athletic Association’s website.

Hofstra is scheduled to wrap up the regular season Feb 27-28 against Elon in North Carolina. The CAA tournament is scheduled for March 6-10.

Hofstra (12-9, 8-6) lost both games of this weekend’s series against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia and currently sit in fourth place in the CAA.

This is the second time this season a positive COVID-19 test has forced a Long Island Division I program to pause. Stony Brook missed four games after a positive test in late December.