Hofstra men's basketball paused due to positive COVID test

The Hofstra men's basketball team huddles during a game against Towson on Jan. 23. Credit: Hofstra University/Philip Hinds

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
The Hofstra men’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program, the school announced in a statement on Twitter Monday evening.

The positive test is within the Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and essential support staff, the statement said.

Next weekend’s home games against Charleston, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday afternoon, have been postponed, according to Hofstra’s athletic website. A decision on rescheduling the games will be made at a later date, according to the Colonial Athletic Association’s website.

Hofstra is scheduled to wrap up the regular season Feb 27-28 against Elon in North Carolina. The CAA tournament is scheduled for March 6-10.

Hofstra (12-9, 8-6) lost both games of this weekend’s series against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia and currently sit in fourth place in the CAA.

This is the second time this season a positive COVID-19 test has forced a Long Island Division I program to pause. Stony Brook missed four games after a positive test in late December.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

