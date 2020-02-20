Bolstered by a 26-point effort from Desure Buie, Hofstra pulled away late in the second half for an 81-74 Colonial Athletic Association win over host Drexel on Thursday night.

Isaac Kante had 20 points and six rebounds and Eli Pemberton posted 19 points and six rebounds as Hofstra solidified its lead atop the CAA with a 12-3 record and the Pride is 21-7 overall.

Drexel is well down in the conference standings with a 6-9 record, but the Dragons made the Pride work for it. Drexel was up 35-34 at the half, then the Pride went on a six-point run early the second to go up 44-41.

It was a seesaw battle from there until Hofstra went on an 8-0 run over 0:43 late in the half and two free throws by Kante with 16 seconds left put the Pride up by 80-74, icing their seventh straight win.