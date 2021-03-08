To the players at Hofstra, Elon is a four-letter word.

The Pride’s hope of getting to their first NCAA Tournament since 2001 – something they were to do last year before the COVID-19 pandemic halted college basketball – vanished in a hail of three-pointers on Monday night.

Upstart eighth-seeded Elon made an even dozen on the three-point arc and burned fourth-seeded Hofstra with offensive rebounds that led to 21 second-chance points as it pulled away late for an 76-58 victory in a CAA men’s basketball semifinal at James Madison’s Atlantic Union Bank Arena in Harrisonburg, Va.

The Phoenix (10-8) first staggered the Pride early in the second half with a 19-3 run that concluded with three-pointers on three straight possessions. Ikenna Ndugba hit a three with 13:24 to play for a 52-42 Elon lead. The Phoenix got 13 of those 19 points at the end of possessions that included an offensive rebound.

The Pride (13-10) got off the canvas with a 12-1 run and got within 55-54 on Caleb Burgess’ three-pointer with 8:10 to play, but never got the upper hand as Elon delivered the knockout with a 21-3 game-closing run. The Pride missed 10 of 11 shots and all of its last nine after closing the margin to one point.

Elon has now won seven straight after a seven-game losing streak and will try to win its fourth game in four nights and earn its first NCAA Division I bid in Tuesday’s championship game against the winner of the late semifinal between Northeastern and Drexel.

For Hofstra, the loss stings even worse than most season-enders – acting head coach Mike Farrelly described his team as "very emotional" in the locker room – not only because the Pride didn’t get the ultimate prize of playing in the NCAAs last season but also because they’ve been without head coach Joe Mihalich, who is on a medical leave.

"Coach lives for this week, to do that final preparation whether we were the number one seed or the 10th seed," Farrelly said, choking back tears. "It was his time. It was the postseason. It’s when he ramped it up and he was at his best. (I’ve) tried to do my best coach, his team.

"He’s the guy that set the culture and carried it along and made this a championship-level program. To try and carry that on for him was important to me. . . . I hope he's proud."

Hofstra came into the tournament after a three-week layoff due to Covid protocols after positive tests. At one-point in the pause, Farrelly said none of the players touched a basketball for 10 days. And that might have contributed to why the shots fell short – the Pride shot 38% overall – and why the Pride couldn’t keep the Phoenix off the glass.

"[Elon’s] three-point shooting wasn’t surprising, but the offensive rebounds were," Farrelly said. "I can't say we're guys didn't play hard, but I do think we were a half-step slow tonight."

Jalen Ray had 20 points on 7-for-20 shooting, Burgess had 16 points and Isaac Kante had 10 points for the Pride.

Darius Buford had 19 points and six assists andNdugba had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Hunter Woods had 14 points for Elon. Six Phoenix made three-pointers and they outrebounded Hofstra 48-28 with 18 offensive boards.

"Elon had a good plan for us and they executed their plan," Ray said. "We just couldn’t come together and get the win at the end. Hats off to Elon and good job."