How did Hofstra’s Jalen Ray spend the 22 hours between back-to-back home basketball games against William & Mary?

Saturday night (following a five-point Pride win) he spent his time in an ice tub, plus stretching, rehydration, dinner and plenty of sleep. On Sunday, there were bagels for breakfast, a long stretching session with head strength and conditioning coach Jimmy Prendergast and — oh yes — a movie. Well, actually not a movie, but some film work. Ray didn’t like what he saw.

"I was just forcing it a lot," said Ray, who had just seven points Saturday, well below his 19-points-per-game average. "Today, I just let the game come to me more."

Indeed he did. The 6-2 senior guard had 21 points with three assists, three rebounds, four steals and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line as Hofstra defeated William & Mary, 82-73, to complete a two-game, two-day CAA sweep.

"My team does rely on me to score," Ray said, "but even when I’m not scoring, I try to get everyone involved."

He did his job, and so did his Pride teammates. Caleb Burgess had career-highs with 15 points and eight assists, and Isaac Kante had 13 points and 14 rebounds — his fourth straight double-double.

Tareq Coburn had 12 points and seven rebounds, and freshman reserve Vukasin Masic scored a career-high 11 points. Not too shabby of a performance from a Hofstra team that currently has just eight scholarship players available according to acting head coach Mike Farrelly.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hofstra (6-3, 2-0) broke open a 60-59 game and scored 22 of the game’s final 36 points. The Pride converted 14 of 14 free throws in the last 2:43. Luke Loewe had 24 points for William & Mary (2-5, 0-2).

"We’re not satisfied with how we did it and how we played," Farrelly said. "We need to improve, but that’s good that we’re still winning and not satisfied."

He also knows what’s possible for the Pride — the defending CAA champs — later this season.

"The team that improves the most from the beginning of January until March," he said, "might be the same [team] cutting down the nets."